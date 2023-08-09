Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 8,474 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,474 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.3% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $27,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,105,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,247,000 after purchasing an additional 17,440 shares in the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 31.8% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 161,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,052,000 after purchasing an additional 39,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on JNJ. Citigroup began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.80.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $173.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.47 and a 200-day moving average of $161.02. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $450.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 96.36%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

