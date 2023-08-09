Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BECN. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $82.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.65. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $50.42 and a 52-week high of $87.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 10,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $745,956.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,533.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 8,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $628,172.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 10,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $745,956.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,533.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,910 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,209 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 34.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

