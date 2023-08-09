Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) versus SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) Critical Analysis

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) and SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Beam Therapeutics and SOPHiA GENETICS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beam Therapeutics 0 3 7 0 2.70 SOPHiA GENETICS 0 1 2 0 2.67

Beam Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $65.45, suggesting a potential upside of 149.35%. SOPHiA GENETICS has a consensus target price of $6.33, suggesting a potential upside of 78.40%. Given Beam Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Beam Therapeutics is more favorable than SOPHiA GENETICS.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Beam Therapeutics has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SOPHiA GENETICS has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Beam Therapeutics and SOPHiA GENETICS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beam Therapeutics $60.92 million 32.84 -$289.09 million ($4.45) -5.90 SOPHiA GENETICS $47.56 million N/A -$87.45 million ($1.28) -2.77

SOPHiA GENETICS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beam Therapeutics. Beam Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SOPHiA GENETICS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.6% of Beam Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.7% of SOPHiA GENETICS shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Beam Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of SOPHiA GENETICS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Beam Therapeutics and SOPHiA GENETICS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beam Therapeutics -412.45% -42.04% -23.25% SOPHiA GENETICS -161.18% -39.88% -32.54%

Summary

Beam Therapeutics beats SOPHiA GENETICS on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency. The company has research collaboration agreement with Pfizer Inc., focus on in vivo base editing programs for targets rare genetic diseases of the liver, muscle, and central nervous system; Apellis Pharmaceuticals to conduct preclinical research on target specific genes within the complement system in various organs, including the eye, liver, and brain; Verve Therapeutics, Inc., for cardiovascular disease treatments; Sana Biotechnology, Inc., to research, develop, and commercialize rights to CRISPR Cas12b for cell therapy programs; Orbital Therapeutics design RNA for the prevention, treatment or diagnosis of human disease; and the Institute of Molecular and Clinical Ophthalmology Basel for treatment of impaired vision and blindness. Beam Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharma customers worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Saint-Sulpice, Switzerland.

