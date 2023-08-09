Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Beauty Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Beauty Health

Beauty Health Trading Down 1.3 %

Beauty Health stock opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. Beauty Health has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 8.66 and a current ratio of 10.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.52.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.80 million. Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that Beauty Health will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beauty Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Beauty Health in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Beauty Health by 22.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Beauty Health by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

About Beauty Health

(Get Free Report)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.