Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 834.25 ($10.66).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BEZ. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Beazley from GBX 825 ($10.54) to GBX 850 ($10.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

In related news, insider Clive Bannister purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 578 ($7.39) per share, with a total value of £346,800 ($443,194.89). Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Beazley stock opened at GBX 530 ($6.77) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 569.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 597.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.68. Beazley has a 12-month low of GBX 495 ($6.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 695 ($8.88). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,650.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks. The Digital segment underwrites various marine, contingency, and SME liability risks through digital channels, such as e-trading platforms and broker portals.

