BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.90 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 42.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. BellRing Brands updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
BellRing Brands Trading Up 2.8 %
NYSE:BRBR opened at $37.56 on Wednesday. BellRing Brands has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83.
Insider Transactions at BellRing Brands
In other news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $537,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 230,054 shares in the company, valued at $8,240,534.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BellRing Brands
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have issued reports on BRBR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.15.
View Our Latest Report on BRBR
BellRing Brands Company Profile
BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.
