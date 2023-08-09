BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Reaches New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $38.23 and last traded at $37.97, with a volume of 257032 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.53.

The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $445.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.90 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 42.81%. BellRing Brands’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.15.

Insider Transactions at BellRing Brands

In other news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $537,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 230,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,240,534.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BellRing Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 1,088.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Trading Up 2.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.01 and its 200-day moving average is $33.85.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

