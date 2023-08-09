Benchmark Raises Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Price Target to $32.00

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) had its target price raised by Benchmark from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VECO. Barclays raised their price target on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Veeco Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.60.

Shares of VECO stock opened at $30.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.24. Veeco Instruments has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $30.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day moving average is $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 2,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $52,301.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,996.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Veeco Instruments by 470.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

