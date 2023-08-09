Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Smith Micro Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Smith Micro Software has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.45.

Smith Micro Software Stock Performance

Shares of Smith Micro Software stock opened at $1.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.53. Smith Micro Software has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.47.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 27.94% and a negative net margin of 65.72%. The business had revenue of $10.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.92 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Smith Micro Software will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith Micro Software

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 74,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 24,634 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 301,397 shares during the period. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.

Featured Stories

