Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Downgraded by Wolfe Research

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BSY

Bentley Systems Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $50.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.42 and a 200-day moving average of $45.62. Bentley Systems has a twelve month low of $30.51 and a twelve month high of $55.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.32, a P/E/G ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $314.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.37 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 38.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Bentley Systems

In related news, insider Michael M. Campbell sold 4,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $236,665.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,044,980.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Nicholas Cumins sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $1,288,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,518,816.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael M. Campbell sold 4,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $236,665.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,044,980.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,962 shares of company stock worth $11,458,382 in the last ninety days. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bentley Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSY. Siemens Pension Trust E V acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,278,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,903,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,885 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,006,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth $57,710,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 515.0% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,088,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,246,000 after buying an additional 911,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

About Bentley Systems

(Get Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.