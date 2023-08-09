Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL)

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 370 ($4.73) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 68.18% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

BOWL opened at GBX 220 ($2.81) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 244.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 246.07. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 52 week low of GBX 161.40 ($2.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 279.50 ($3.57). The stock has a market cap of £377.76 million, a PE ratio of 1,222.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.95.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. The company also supplies and installs bowling equipment. As of December 16, 2022, it operated 75 centers under the Hollywood Bowl, Puttstars, and Splitsville brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

