Bernard Birkett Sells 22,334 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Stock

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) SVP Bernard Birkett sold 22,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $8,272,290.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,122.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

WST stock opened at $399.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.29, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.32. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.19 and a 1-year high of $399.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $753.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.71 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 18.10%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $486,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 52,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,106,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.3% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

