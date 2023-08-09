Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Cut to $290.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Bank of America from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.79% from the company’s current price.

BIIB has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $346.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Biogen from $357.00 to $347.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Biogen from $340.00 to $333.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Biogen from $276.00 to $269.00 in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.78.

BIIB stock opened at $274.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $284.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.65. Biogen has a one year low of $193.65 and a one year high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after acquiring an additional 183,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after buying an additional 197,400 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,452,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,516,066,000 after buying an additional 41,675 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,342,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $924,071,000 after acquiring an additional 42,855 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 771.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

