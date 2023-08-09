Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.24–$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $490.00 million-$505.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $493.14 million.
Bioventus Stock Up 14.1 %
Shares of BVS stock opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. Bioventus has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $9.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average of $2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.
Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $119.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.34 million. Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 55.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bioventus will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 1,845.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bioventus by 123.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Bioventus by 255.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 267.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.
Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.
