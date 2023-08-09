Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.97.

BX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Blackstone from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX stock opened at $103.77 on Wednesday. Blackstone has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $110.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 191.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 117,000 shares of company stock worth $622,950 and sold 3,095,000 shares worth $34,444,000. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,375,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,546,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,848 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,668,954,000 after purchasing an additional 798,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Blackstone by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,157,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,419,249,000 after buying an additional 332,962 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 498.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,290,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,079,631,000 after buying an additional 10,238,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 11,424,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $847,610,000 after buying an additional 509,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

