Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) vs. CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD) Head-To-Head Review

CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD) and Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CaliberCos and Bluegreen Vacations, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CaliberCos 0 0 0 0 N/A Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bluegreen Vacations has a consensus target price of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.74%. Given Bluegreen Vacations’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bluegreen Vacations is more favorable than CaliberCos.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CaliberCos N/A N/A N/A Bluegreen Vacations 6.61% 24.69% 4.84%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares CaliberCos and Bluegreen Vacations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

30.7% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by institutional investors. 35.7% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CaliberCos and Bluegreen Vacations’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CaliberCos $83.96 million 0.32 $2.02 million N/A N/A Bluegreen Vacations $919.43 million 0.68 $64.39 million $3.65 9.98

Bluegreen Vacations has higher revenue and earnings than CaliberCos.

Summary

Bluegreen Vacations beats CaliberCos on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CaliberCos

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group. Our funds include investment vehicles focused primarily on real estate, private equity, and debt facilities. Additional information can be found at Caliberco.com and CaliberFunds.co.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. It also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

