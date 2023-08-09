BluMetric Environmental (CVE:BLM) Shares Down 8.3%

Shares of BluMetric Environmental Inc. (CVE:BLM – Get Free Report) fell 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.39. 78,130 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 311% from the average session volume of 19,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

BluMetric Environmental Stock Down 8.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.42. The company has a market cap of C$11.33 million, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.53.

About BluMetric Environmental

BluMetric Environmental Inc provides solution-oriented consultation, design, products, and construction services to clients with environmental issues in Canada and internationally. The company offers professional services in the fields of environmental geosciences and engineering, industrial hygiene, occupational health and safety, renewable energy, water and waste water treatment, and environmental contracting and management.

