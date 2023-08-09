Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Raised to $3,600.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Susquehanna from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BKNG. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,048.85.

Get Booking alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Booking

Booking Price Performance

BKNG opened at $3,225.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $119.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,759.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,627.24. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $3,246.79.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $19.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking will post 138.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,626.99, for a total transaction of $1,444,844.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,546,707.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,626.99, for a total value of $1,444,844.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,546,707.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.69, for a total transaction of $1,974,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,147,850.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,900 shares of company stock worth $10,586,953. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 98,894.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,895,257,000 after acquiring an additional 17,718,899 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Booking by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,504,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,991,176,000 after purchasing an additional 102,621 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,012,834,000 after purchasing an additional 58,850 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Booking by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 544,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,096,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,068,137,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.