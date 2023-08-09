Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Acquires 2,367 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,643 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.6% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,272,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,534,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,541,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875,615 shares during the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,952,441. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,301 shares in the company, valued at $71,952,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,305 shares of company stock worth $15,656,808 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.89.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $139.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 110.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.56.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

