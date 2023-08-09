Bray Capital Advisors Sells 253 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bray Capital Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,175 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.8% of Bray Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $326.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $366.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $337.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total value of $1,588,015.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,481,273.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,331 shares of company stock worth $20,450,828 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Macquarie upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.76.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

