Breaking Data (CVE:BKD) Shares Down 2.8%

Breaking Data Corp. (CVE:BKD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. 45,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 94,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.
Breaking Data Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46.
Breaking Data Company Profile
Breaking Data Corp., a technology provider, offers a range of artificial intelligence services in the United States and Canada. It offers semantic search, machine learning, and natural language processing (NLP) services. The company's technology platform has various practical applications in multiple business and consumer verticals that are immersed in media and data rich settings.
Featured Stories
