Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Bridge Investment Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Bridge Investment Group Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of BRDG opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. Bridge Investment Group has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $18.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average of $11.73.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BRDG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bridge Investment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 769.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 557,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 156,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,075,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,241,000 after purchasing an additional 434,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

