Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20, Yahoo Finance reports. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

Bridge Investment Group Price Performance

Shares of Bridge Investment Group stock opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.59 million, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.73. Bridge Investment Group has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $18.60.

Get Bridge Investment Group alerts:

Bridge Investment Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. This is a boost from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridge Investment Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bridge Investment Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Bridge Investment Group by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Bridge Investment Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Bridge Investment Group by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BRDG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Read Our Latest Report on BRDG

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.