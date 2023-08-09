Brio Consultants LLC Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Brio Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 615,832 shares of company stock worth $22,776,264. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. 51job reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. 888 reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.19.

Get Our Latest Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $131.40 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $133.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.