Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $60.03 and last traded at $60.11, with a volume of 4111892 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.47.

Specifically, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.35. The firm has a market cap of $125.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

