Brokers Offer Predictions for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will earn $2.19 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.41. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($5.03) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ FY2027 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on APLS. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $89.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $108.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.86.

Shares of APLS opened at $24.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $94.75. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.17.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.38 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 212.82% and a negative net margin of 356.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 482.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.46) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $80,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,340,460.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $1,096,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,040,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,032,592.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $80,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,641 shares in the company, valued at $17,340,460.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,818 shares of company stock valued at $12,984,937. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

