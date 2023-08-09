Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.92.

BC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on Brunswick from $108.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on Brunswick in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Brunswick from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Brunswick from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Shares of BC stock opened at $84.65 on Wednesday. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $64.55 and a 52-week high of $93.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.29.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.03. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Brunswick will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $99,758.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,976,180.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Brunswick by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Brunswick in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Brunswick by 246.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Brunswick in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

