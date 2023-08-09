BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Insider Matthew Key Purchases 19,900 Shares

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Key purchased 19,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £22,487 ($28,737.38).
BT Group – CLASS A Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of BT.A stock opened at GBX 112.35 ($1.44) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.53. BT Group – CLASS A has a 1 year low of GBX 110.55 ($1.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 165.76 ($2.12). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 129.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 139.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 591.32, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64.
BT Group – CLASS A Company Profile
