Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,937 ($37.53).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($35.14) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Bunzl to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,850 ($36.42) to GBX 2,550 ($32.59) in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($37.70) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

Shares of LON BNZL opened at GBX 2,782 ($35.55) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.76. The company has a market cap of £9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,973.05, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.46. Bunzl has a 12 month low of GBX 2,603 ($33.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,249 ($41.52). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,957.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,026.07.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

