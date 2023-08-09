Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Releases Earnings Results

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 7.48%. Cabot’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share.

CBT opened at $70.57 on Wednesday. Cabot has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $83.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.41 and a 200-day moving average of $72.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is 30.25%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 176.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 8.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cabot from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Cabot from $111.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cabot from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cabot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.25.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

