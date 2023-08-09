Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Cactus had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $305.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 79.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Cactus Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of WHD opened at $52.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.04. Cactus has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.46.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Cactus in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cactus from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Cactus from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Institutional Trading of Cactus

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 59.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 886.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

