Cadinha & Co. LLC Has $15.27 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cadinha & Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,976 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 39,267 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 4.2% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after acquiring an additional 150,053,637 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,553,188 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,638,815,000 after acquiring an additional 14,652,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,218,570 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,649,717,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total transaction of $1,588,015.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,481,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,331 shares of company stock worth $20,450,828 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Microsoft from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Fundamental Research cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.76.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $326.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $366.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $337.00 and its 200 day moving average is $299.28.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

