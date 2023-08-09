Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPZ. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 21.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 119,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 9.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the period.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPZ opened at 15.40 on Wednesday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of 14.42 and a 12 month high of 18.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 15.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of 15.60.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.91%.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

