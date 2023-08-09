Calbee (OTCMKTS:CLBEY) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.63 and last traded at C$4.63. Approximately 6,713 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 665% from the average daily volume of 877 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.59.
Calbee Trading Up 0.9 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.11.
Calbee Company Profile
Calbee, Inc engages in the production and sale of snacks and other food products in Japan, North America, Greater China, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers potato-based, flour-based, corn-and bean-based, and other food snacks, as well as wheat, cereals, and granola. The company markets its products under the Potato Chips, JagaRico, Harvest Snaps, Honey Butter Chip, Kappa Ebisen, Seabrook, Sapporo Potato, Sayaendo, Jagabee, and the Frugra brands.
