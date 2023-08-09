Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) to Post FY2026 Earnings of $3.41 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report issued on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $3.41 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.74. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ FY2027 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CLMT. StockNews.com cut Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of CLMT opened at $15.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.47 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.03 and its 200-day moving average is $16.96. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Scott Obermeier bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $81,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 192,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,272,257.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 6.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 5.3% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 0.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 299,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 335.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. 19.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

