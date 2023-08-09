Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Sells 31,261 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,573 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 31,261 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 6.1% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $62,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,769 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management grew its position in Microsoft by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 8,892 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $2,566,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $326.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $337.00 and a 200-day moving average of $299.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $366.78.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.76.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,331 shares of company stock worth $20,450,828. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

