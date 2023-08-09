Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.83.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CPB

Campbell Soup Price Performance

NYSE CPB opened at $43.31 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $43.28 and a 1-year high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Institutional Trading of Campbell Soup

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 77.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

(Get Free Report

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.