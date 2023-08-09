Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$11.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of C$9.50.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CF. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a speculative buy rating on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Cormark raised Canaccord Genuity Group from a tender rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$11.25 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a C$10.15 target price on Canaccord Genuity Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canaccord Genuity Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.29.

Get Canaccord Genuity Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CF

Canaccord Genuity Group Trading Down 0.8 %

TSE:CF opened at C$8.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.17. Canaccord Genuity Group has a one year low of C$6.24 and a one year high of C$11.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.96. The stock has a market cap of C$815.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.59.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 16th. The financial services provider reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$430.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$406.30 million. Canaccord Genuity Group had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canaccord Genuity Group will post 0.9348066 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canaccord Genuity Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.31%.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

(Get Free Report)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.