Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$59.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$61.00 to C$59.50 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CAR.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.50 to C$55.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$57.56.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties REIT alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Trading Down 1.1 %

About Canadian Apartment Properties REIT

Shares of TSE:CAR.UN opened at C$49.46 on Tuesday. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 12 month low of C$39.08 and a 12 month high of C$52.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$50.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$49.07. The firm has a market cap of C$8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.41, a PEG ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.04.

(Get Free Report)

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.