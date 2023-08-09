Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) PT Lowered to C$58.00 at Desjardins

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Desjardins from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CAR.UN. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$59.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.50 to C$55.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$57.56.

Shares of TSE CAR.UN opened at C$49.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.41, a PEG ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$50.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$49.07. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 1 year low of C$39.08 and a 1 year high of C$52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.86, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

