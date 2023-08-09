Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEVW) Shares Up 11.2%

Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOEVW – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 11.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 245,434 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 113,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Canoo stock. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOEVW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 115,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

canoo’s mission is to bring evs to everyone.unlike anything on the road today, canoo has developed breakthrough electric vehicles that are reinventing the automotive landscape with bold innovations in design, pioneering technologies, and a unique business model that spans all owners in the full lifecycle of the vehicle.

