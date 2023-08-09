Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Price Target to $14.00

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised Stoke Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. TD Cowen downgraded Stoke Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.50.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on STOK

Stoke Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STOK opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $22.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.71.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of ($2.48) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 679.83% and a negative return on equity of 52.24%. Research analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Stoke Therapeutics

In other news, insider Barry Ticho sold 15,000 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,487. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Stoke Therapeutics news, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 1,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $26,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Barry Ticho sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,948 shares of company stock valued at $352,209. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 207.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period.

About Stoke Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.