Capital Insight Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.4% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $183.86 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.86.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $179.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.81 and a 200-day moving average of $169.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

