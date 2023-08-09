Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.71

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.71 and traded as high as $14.86. Capital Product Partners shares last traded at $14.55, with a volume of 31,210 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital Product Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Capital Product Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Capital Product Partners from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CPLP

Capital Product Partners Price Performance

Capital Product Partners Dividend Announcement

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $299.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Product Partners

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPLP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Capital Product Partners by 597.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after buying an additional 237,362 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Capital Product Partners by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,746,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,383,000 after purchasing an additional 115,371 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Capital Product Partners by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 187,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 64,096 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $857,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Capital Product Partners by 2,886,050.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 57,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.15% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Product Partners

(Get Free Report)

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company's vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.