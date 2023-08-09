Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Has $486,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,432.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 615,832 shares of company stock worth $22,776,264. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $131.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.47. The company has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $133.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.19.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

