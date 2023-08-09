Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 5,410 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1,009.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,687,460 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,359,000 after buying an additional 1,535,389 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $10,243,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 239.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 945,815 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 667,321 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 607.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 440,967 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 378,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,632,772 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $72,165,000 after purchasing an additional 367,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Capitol Federal Financial Price Performance

Shares of CFFN opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.35. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $10.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.90. The company has a market capitalization of $868.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.38.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.07%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey R. Thompson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,118. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 21,800 shares of company stock valued at $123,868. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.