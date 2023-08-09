CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.23

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.
CareCloud Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CCLDP opened at $26.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.14. CareCloud has a 52-week low of $25.35 and a 52-week high of $28.00.
CareCloud Company Profile
