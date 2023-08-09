CareCloud, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:CCLDO)

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1823 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th.
CareCloud Price Performance
NASDAQ:CCLDO opened at $21.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.24. CareCloud has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $26.00.
About CareCloud
