CareCloud, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:CCLDO)

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1823 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th.

CareCloud Price Performance

NASDAQ:CCLDO opened at $21.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.24. CareCloud has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $26.00.

Get CareCloud alerts:

About CareCloud

(Get Free Report)

Read More

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform includes revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health record, business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management solutions, as well as complementary software tools and business services for medical groups and health systems.

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.