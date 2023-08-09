Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (NASDAQ:CGABL) Trading 0.1% Higher

The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (NASDAQ:CGABL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.74 and last traded at $17.69. 9,745 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 26,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.67.
Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.41.
Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.2891 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%.
About Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061
