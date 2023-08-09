Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 99.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,478 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 43,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,934 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 32,920 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 29,355.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Insider Activity at Carpenter Technology

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $49,045.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 229,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,333.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $49,045.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 229,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,333.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian J. Malloy sold 10,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $619,104.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,079.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRS. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRS

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

Shares of CRS opened at $58.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.32 and its 200-day moving average is $49.60. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $31.02 and a 12 month high of $61.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.02 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $758.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.07 million. Carpenter Technology’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.